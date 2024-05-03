(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nearly a decade after the Mariana dam disaster, Vale and BHP Billiton, partners in Samarco, are at risk of having their R$127 billion ($25 billion) compensation offer rejected.



The potential refusal would come from the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.



A joint governmental response is anticipated this Friday, with expectations leaning towards disapproval.



Initially, the miners had raised their proposal from R$42 billion to R$72 billion. This increase aimed to settle longstanding legal disputes.



Officials criticized the offer as insincere, particularly for the drastic reduction in planned debris removal from the Rio Doce-from 9 million to 900,000 cubic meters.







This breach, Brazil's most severe environmental crisis, spilled 40 million tons of waste into the river, severely affecting local water sources and ecosystems.



Now, the potential for a historic environmental reparation agreement is at risk, contingent on both parties reaching a consensus.



Adding to the strain, the companies publicly disclosed the offer, a move seen as untrustworthy since it breached confidentiality terms.



This proposal included about R$37 billion already spent by the Renova Foundation.



Yet, courts have since dictated higher payouts, further complicating the financial dynamics of the settlement.

Lingering Dispute: Rejected Compensation Offer in Mariana Tragedy

Recent rulings have required miners to pay billions more for moral damages and recovery in newly recognized regions.



These decisions increase demands for larger settlements, urging firms to reevaluate their financial commitments.



Vale and BHP Billiton sought to cap future liabilities for damages, encountering resistance from officials concerned about ongoing health impacts.



This deadlock suggests a potential shift from negotiation tables to political arenas, possibly involving higher governmental intervention.



Despite challenges, Vale, BHP, and Samarco affirm their dedication to reaching an equitable agreement.



They stress their commitment to rectify the harm and restore environmental conditions.







MENAFN03052024007421016031ID1108170136