(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The British Royal Navy is currently transporting a Sea Harrier fighter jet and a Lynx helicopter over 8,000 nautical miles to the Falkland Islands.



By spring 2025, these aircraft will feature prominently in a new exhibition dedicated to the 1982 conflict.



The Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron (JARTS), composed of members from both the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force , managed the disassembly.



This operation took place at RNAS Yeovilton, Somerset. Previously, the Sea Harrier was displayed as a Gate Guardian since its 2004 decommissioning.



During the Falklands Wa , the Lynx helicopter, bearing the registration XZ725, was launched from HMS Brilliant.







It engaged the Argentine submarine ARA "Santa Fe" in the waters of South Georgia.



Following the war, the helicopter was upgraded and remained in service until its final flight from HMS Iron Duke.



It was then used for training purposes at HMS Sultan in Gosport.



This relocation aims to enrich the existing war exhibit at the Stanley museum, which already draws about 80,000 visitors annually.



With the anticipated increase in cruise ship traffic, visitor numbers could rise to 100,000.



Despite Stanley's modest population, the enhanced museum exhibit is expected to attract more attention to the region's historical significance.



The move not only commemorates the operational history of these aircraft but also showcases advancements in military aviation technology.



Moreover, it serves as a tribute to the service personnel involved in the conflict, highlighting their contributions to military history.

