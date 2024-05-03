Navigating The New Normal: The Strategic Decoupling Of US-China Economies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) With nearly 40% of Americans viewing China as a foe, sentiment against Beijing has been at its peak since 2021.









Even with recent diplomatic efforts, such as Secretary Blinken's sports diplomacy in China, US-China relations remain strained.



This tension persists under the weight of ongoing trade disputes, tensions over Taiwan, and China's ties with Russia.









This sentiment shift has permeated the American public, reflecting broader geopolitical currents.



The economic landscape between the US and China is transforming, characterized by a significant reduction in bilateral trade initiated during the Trump era.















Tariff impositions have led American firms to seek supply chain alternatives. This shift has decreased China's share of US imports from 21.6% in 2017 to 16.3% by 2022.









China, in turn, has pivoted towards Southeast Asia , enhancing its economic and political engagements in the region as a strategy to lessen its US dependency.



Both nations are bolstering their domestic technological and economic strategies to ensure self-reliance, particularly in critical sectors like semiconductors and AI.









The US Innovation and Competition Act and China 's substantial investments in R&D exemplify efforts to secure technological autonomy.



These efforts may redefine the global economic and technological landscape.

















This decoupling is reshaping global supply chains and altering international trade and investment patterns. It leads countries worldwide to align more closely with either the US or China.









This shift suggests a potential fragmentation in global trade and economic systems, posing challenges and opportunities for other nations to navigate these new dynamics.









Overall, the decoupling between the US and China is a complex process impacting global politics and economics.



It signals a shift towards more regionally focused economic strategies that could influence global power structures for years to come.









