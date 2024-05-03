(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After a public holiday, Brazil's market bounced back with the Ibovespa index climbing 0.95% to 127,122 points.



Meanwhile, the US dollar dipped by 1.53%, settling at R$ 5.112. Investors were keenly observing US interest rates, anticipating no further increases.



Despite the Federal Reserve's silence on rate reductions from 5.25% to 5.50%, the market remained watchful.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that rate cuts wouldn't occur soon, surprising those expecting earlier actions.



He reiterated the appropriateness of the current fiscal constraints, suggesting rate reductions might be delayed.







Market players are now eyeing new data to gauge future US monetary policy shifts.



Noteworthy stock movements included Casas Bahia , which jumped 15% and Bradesco, which fell after earnings reports.



JPMorgan also declared a dividend of R$ 0.39 per BDR, sparking interest in how long the Fed will maintain current rates.



The release of April's payroll data, set for 9:30 AM, is expected to shed light on labor market trends.



This report is crucial for projecting future economic activity and potential inflation shifts, influencing interest rate directions.

Friday's Morning Call: April Payroll Data Highlights End-of-Week Agenda

Bradesco noted the ongoing strength in economic and job figures, suggesting less urgency for the Fed to ease monetary policies.



The persistent gap between current inflation and long-term targets suggests a cautious approach to any policy changes.



Bradesco forecasts that the Fed will not initiate rate cuts until December, adjusting the base interest rate to between 5.00% and 5.25% by the end of 2024, and further to between 3.50% and 3.75% by the end of 2025.



Additionally, the agenda includes the release of March's industrial production figures at 9 AM.



This data will provide deeper insights into Brazil's domestic economic activity for the first quarter of 2024, influencing projections for the nation's GDP growth within the year.



This narrative captures the intertwined dynamics of global and local economic indicators shaping financial markets.

MENAFN03052024007421016031ID1108170097