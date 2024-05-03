China’S Corporate Profits: A Mixed Bag In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, China's corporate landscape experienced varied outcomes, with non-financial firms reporting their first profit decline in five years.



These companies logged a combined profit of 2.85 trillion yuan ($399 billion), a decrease of 100 billion yuan ($14 billion), or about 3%.









This downturn was largely driven by a sluggish property market. It negatively impacted related sectors like steel and nonferrous metals, which saw declines of 13% and 29%, respectively.









The real estate sector recorded significant losses, totaling 13.5 billion yuan ($1.89 billion), marking its first loss since 2000.



Greenland Holdings, a notable state-backed entity, reported a substantial loss of 9.5 billion yuan ($1.33 billion), underscoring the sector's challenges.







This is particularly significant considering real estate contributes approximately 30% to China's GDP.



Conversely, the auto industry demonstrated resilience, achieving a 5.9% increase in profits due to high production levels.



Leaders in this recovery were BYD and CATL, with profit increases of 81% and 44%, respectively, driving advances in electric vehicles and batteries.



Consumer-driven sectors also showed robust growth despite economic pressures, with the electronics and food industries recording profit increases of 14% and 17%, respectively.



However, deflationary risks and a slow real estate market pose threats to further spending, exacerbated by issues such as youth unemployment and declining wealth.

China's Economic Landscape

Amid these challenges, China's economy expanded by 5.2% in 2023.



Government support measures included a significant 50-basis point reduction in bank reserves, the largest cut in two years.



Additionally, there were plans to issue an additional 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) in bonds to support economic stability.









Despite these interventions, corporate profits saw only modest improvements. Return on equity dropped to 7.7%, placing China behind other major economies like Japan and the U.S.









Ongoing international scrutiny, especially from the U.S. and EU regarding Chinese steel and EV exports, continues to complicate the economic outlook for 2024.









Despite current challenges, industrial profit forecasts remain cautiously optimistic.



There is an expected rise of 5% to 6% next year, reflecting a complex yet hopeful economic scenario for China.









