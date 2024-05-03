Headliners: Barnaby Fry

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke Media headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.

In this week's Q&A, we speak to

Barnaby Fry, who has joined Weber Shandwick from MHP as it's new EMEA crisis and issues lead.





What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



The excitement surrounding AI and the potential opportunities it presents for our clients, with AI integrated into our services, is hard to ignore. However, along with this excitement come complex risks and new regulations, especially during a challenging period marked by economic uncertainty, climate transition and geopolitical tensions. It's imperative that our implementation of AI sustains ethical standards and genuinely enhances the value of our client work.



Also, to continue effectively advocating for our clients, we must contribute value to society and demonstrate the benefits of doing so by maintaining our position in strategic communications. In an ever-changing and fragmented media landscape, it has never been more critical for brands to earn trust and credibility.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



A recent campaign I discovered by Weber Shandwick is 'Supercube' , created for Knorr Sweden, which aims to transform the 'bitter' taste of broccoli disliked by some into something more flavourful.



Another campaign that has stuck with me is the powerful Norwich City and Samaritans film and campaign, 'Check in on those around you' , for World Mental Health Day. The clever use of misdirection hit home hard and was a reminder to all of us that mental health struggles aren't always as visible as we might think. Simple but powerful storytelling around a complex issue.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



I am deeply impressed with how the team at Weber Shandwick has embraced and incorporated AI into our crisis response capabilities. In collaboration with Weber Shandwick, KRC Research conducted a survey of 104 senior executives from global companies. Key findings included that 'Gen AI is the top priority among business executives (51%) who expect it to have the greatest impact on business operations and performance over the next few years'. Our Futures AI accelerator is specifically designed to help clients navigate the impact - and opportunity - of generative AI.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



Taking time to stop and take stock is a hugely powerful thing and will invariably lead to exciting and empowering change. I have learnt not to spend too much energy giving credibility to the naysayers, focus more on the moment, stay true to my values and believe that anything is possible.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



My passion is road trips around the world, and I adore spending time with my son, so I have taken great excitement and pleasure in his growing love of cars and travel. I am lucky to live in beautiful countryside, so every walk with my dog brings a real sense of calm and being in the moment.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I am really enjoying the adaptation of The Three Body problem by Cixin Liu on Netflix and, as a car obsessive, I have taken great inspiration from following Freddy“Tavarish” Hernandez as he tackles a complete DIY rebuild of a hurricane damaged hypercar. Recent books have included Atomic Habits by James Clear. If you're not familiar with the 1% rule it's definitely worth a read.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



An architect or developer. I am currently pursuing a lifelong dream of self-build.