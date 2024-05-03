Meet Woman Breaking Barriers In Space Leadership At Azercosmos

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Natavan Hasanova from Azercosmos talks about theimportance of embracing gender equality and investing in womenleaders.

According to Azernews , reportage has beenbroadcast on Euronews, regarding the Azerbaijani woman leader inspace technology industry.

Natavan Hasanova's path into the space industry began when shedefied expectations and decided to study economics instead ofbecoming a piano teacher, as her parents wanted.

When Natavan joined Azercosmos, the space agency of the Republicof Azerbaijan, she met women who were successful in their roles astechnical leaders. This helped her realize that success in thismale-dominated industry was within reach. Natavan graduallyachieved success in her career and currently holds the position ofDirector of Strategy and Business Development at Azercosmos. Sheleads a gender-balanced team of 10, promoting both gender equalityand diversity of perspective on projects.

Natavan is proud of Azercosmos' work and spoke to Euronews abouthow the agency provides critical geographic data and video servicesto more than 200 clients in more than 40 countries. These serviceshelp in environmental management, monitoring the effects of climatechange and shaping public policy. In addition, Azercosmos plays akey role in the development of Azerbaijan's space ecosystem byconducting competitions, hackathons, acceleration programs andevents. In 2023, the agency hosted the International AstronauticalCongress, which was attended by 132 countries.

Aiming to become an international leader in the space industry,Natavan pursued further education at the International SpaceUniversity and mentors young women, encouraging them to enterspace-related fields. Her mentees have achieved success in theindustry, and Natavan serves as an example that perseverance andfollowing your vision pays off.

