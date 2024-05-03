Cameron Visits Lviv, Plants Tree

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has visited Ukraine's western city of Lviv and planted a tree.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced this on the messaging app Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is in Lviv. The morning can start not only with coffee. Statements about the use of British weapons inside the territory of the aggressor and our conversations give confidence," the post reads.

Sadovyi also added: "Now the minister has his own tree in Lviv and therefore a good reason to return to Ukraine again with good news."

The mayor noted that Cameron had planted a robinia tree next to the tree of another good friend of Ukraine - Professor Timothy Snyder.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier met with Cameron to discuss economic and energy support for Ukraine and the transfer of frozen Russian assets.

Screenshot from the video