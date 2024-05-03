Ukraine, UK Start Talks On 100-Year Partnership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has started negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership – a new agreement on relations between the two countries across the spectrum of trade, security and defense cooperation, science and tech, education, culture.

The British Embassy in Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Foreign Secretary also kicked off negotiations with Ukraine on a 100 Year Partnership - a new agreement that will build enduring links between our two countries across the spectrum of trade, security and defense cooperation, science and tech, education, culture, and much more," the embassy said.

According to the post, Cameron visited Kyiv where he witnessed Ukrainian resilience in the face of Russian attacks and stressed that this war is the challenge of the present generation and Ukraine cannot fight it alone.

"We must all step up to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to win," the minister said.

Cameron also confirmed a GBP 36 million package for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including GBP 20 million of emergency funding following the recent barrage of attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and extra GBP 16 million for the winners of the Innovate Ukraine competition.