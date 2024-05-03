Israeli War Crimes In Gaza Disclosed By Media -- Arab Parliament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 3 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament affirmed on Friday that the Israeli war in Gaza revealed the importance of press and media with its diversity sectors and platforms in confronting the false Israeli narrative and racist practices.

This came in a statement by Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asoumi, on the occasion of the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, which falls on May 3 of each year.

Al-Asoumi pointed to the necessity of developing an integrated system that protects Arab countries from external "media invasion and the spread of extremist ideas.'

He stressed the importance of the vital and pioneering role of the press in "our Arab societies," stressing the necessity of providing mechanisms that guarantee the free expression of opinions through the media and communication, and adhering to the controls of transparency away from misleading news.

In his statement, Al-Asoumi also emphasized the pioneering role of the Arab press because of its major role in promoting the spirit of joint Arab action as a barrier to respond to malicious, systematic external attempts to split the unity of the Arab ranks.

He paid a tribute of respect and appreciation to those working in the field of journalism, especially those present in places of conflicts and crises and the difficulties and serious challenges they are exposed to in conveying the reality.

In this context, he praised the national role played by the Arab press in defending Arab issues. (end)

