OIC To Begin 15Th Session Saturday To Examine Various Issues Namely Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 3 (KUNA) -- The 15th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is due to kick off in the Gambian capital Banjul on Saturday under the motto, "boosting unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development."

The session will be held amid critical conditions prevailing across the Arab and Muslim nations, namely the central Palestinian cause.

The two-day summit tackles issues and challenges facing the member states at economic, humanitarian, social and cultural levels, including issues concerning the youth and families, sciences, technologies, media, society and Muslim minorities in addition to diverse legal, financial and administrative topics.

OIC Secretary General Hissein Taha is scheduled to present during the meeting reports shedding light on the OIC activities and ventures that had been executed since the previous session.

The summit is expected to conclude with a statement expressing stands on the issues in the agenda namely the Palestinian cause and the Jerusalem issue.

On Thursday, the OIC members' foreign ministers held a meeting discussing the session papers and the prospected final communique of the summit. (end)

