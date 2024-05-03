AFU: Enemy Plans To Develop Offensive West Of Avdiivka And Maryinka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Pokrovske and Kurakhovske directions, the enemy has deployed up to four brigades of the Russian armed forces and plans to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Maryinka, making its way to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"From Ocheretyne, the occupiers are rushing to the Pokrovsk-Konstantinivka highway. Fierce fighting continues at the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. The enemy has deployed up to four brigades of the Russian Armed Forces there and plans to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Maryinka, making its way to Pokrovsk and Kurakhove," said Voloshyn.

He noted that in general, the enemy has achieved some tactical success in this area, but failed to gain an operational advantage.

The spokesman for the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center added that in order to strengthen the defense, our brigades are being relocated, which have restored their combat capability.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine