No Russian Troops In Chasiv Yar - Defense Forces

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy keeps trying to put pressure on Chasiv Yar, fulfilling certain deadlines. The defense forces control the situation. There is no enemy army in the city, the enemy has not crossed the city's borders," Voloshyn emphasized.

He noted that in order to capture the city, the Russian army is trying to outflank it through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske, actively storming these settlements to "take Chasiv Yar in a vice grip."

According to the spokesperson, the enemy is completing its regrouping in this area and is deploying additional assault groups near Bilohorivka.

Assault groups are also moving in the vicinity of Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. There, the enemy plans to conduct assault operations in the area of Ivanivske.

Voloshyn said that the Russian army is actively conducting artillery attacks on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar. In his opinion, the Russians are probably preparing the ground for the next wave of assaults.

In addition, the spokesman said that 82 mortar and artillery attacks were registered in this area over the past day, and 29 attacks have already been registered this morning.

According to him, the struggle for control of logistics routes continues in this area.

"The invaders are trying to destroy all our platoon strongholds and the town of Chasiv Yar itself by scorched earth. However, our soldiers are holding back the enemy and stabilizing the situation in this area," Voloshyn added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 134 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, with the majority of attacks repelled in the Avdiivka sector.