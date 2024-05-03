AFU: Enemy Is Amassing Forces And Equipment In Kupyansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invaders are pulling up personnel and equipment in the Kupyansk direction, but there is no extraordinary enemy activity.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupants are pulling up personnel, ammunition and military equipment to the Kupyansk direction, but there is no extraordinary enemy activity. Russian troops are not conducting as active assault operations as in the neighboring areas," said Voloshyn.

He noted that a certain number of artillery and mortar attacks on settlements near the contact line have been observed, and enemy aerial reconnaissance is also active.

"The enemy's actions indicate that it does not abandon its intention to capture the surrounding villages and the city of Kupyansk . He is not succeeding. Our Defense Forces are also improving their tactical position in this area, in particular in the vicinity of Senkivka," the spokesman said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 134 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, with the largest number of attacks repelled in the Avdiivka sector.

Photo for illustration