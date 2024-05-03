ADB Hosts Gathering To Attain Objectives Of Mitigating Climate Change Effects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A gathering is underway during the 57th annual meeting of theAsian Development Bank (ADB), aiming to address the bank's role inmitigating climate change and advancing adaptation objectives, Azernews reports.

The discussion will center on the environmental and socialadvantages of employing sustainable procurement practices in ADBoperations, facilitating member countries in aligning their systemswith the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The bank is committed to integrating sustainable procurementpractices and utilizing a portfolio monitoring system to monitoradvancements towards ADB's climate change mitigation and adaptationtargets.