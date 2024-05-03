VI World Intercultural Dialogue Forum Participants Visit Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The visit of the participants of the VI World InterculturalDialogue Forum held in Baku to the liberated territories has begun, Azernews reports.

The guests arriving at Fuzuli International Airport were met bythe Deputy Special Representative of the President of AzerbaijanBashir Hajiyev in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend regions.

They will participate in a special session on Impact of Minesand Unexploded Ordnance on Cultural Property to be held in Agdamwithin the framework of the forum.

At the session, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan FaridJafarov, Head of Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MFA) Gaya Mammadov will deliver a report.

There will also be speeches by UN Development Program specialistQadim Tariq, Director of UNESCO's Culture and Emergencies, CultureSector Krista Pikkat and other guests.