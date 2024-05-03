EU Allocates Fund For Demining Work In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The European Union (EU) plans to allocate an additional 2million euros to Azerbaijan for demining, Azernews reports, citing Gert Jan Kopman, Director General of the EuropeanCommission for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, as he tellingat the "European Team Anti-Mine Initiative" event held in Baku.

Recall that last year, ANAMA, the European Union, UNDP launcheda demining project to help save lives and enable internallydisplaced persons to return home. The project covered 20 villagesand have 33,604 families as direct beneficiaries. The project alsoestablished the first female teams in Azerbaijan to carry outdemining operations,

It is worth noting that despite attempts at formally requestinginformation about the location of those mines, Armenia repeatedlydenied that it possessed the relevant information and refused toengage on the issue.

Finally, in February this year, Armenia has submitted 8minefield maps of territories located in the liberated lands toAzerbaijan. These maps cover some of the areas along the formercontact line. However, the maps covering part of the former contactline passing through Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy districts, aswell as the areas mined by Armenian military units when theyretreated in November 2020, has not been submitted yet.

Many have suspicions about these maps because previous minefieldmaps submitted by Armenia were inaccurate. Only 25 percent of thesemaps were correct. Especially submitting minefield maps of theheight where civilians do not live increases this suspicion. It isalso worth noting that more than 55% of recent landmine cases haveoccurred outside the areas covered by the information provided.

The behavior that Armenia displayed by relation to the landminethreat is indeed another setback to the peace andconfidence-building measures taken during the post-conflict periodin the region.

It is worth noting that because of Azerbaijan's liberatedterritories remain contaminated with mine, the new infrastructureand green energy projects remains a risky and problematic goal obstacles to a legal peace are part of the challenges facingthe repopulation, development and integration of the liberatedterritories on the path to a full peace.