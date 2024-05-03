President Ilham Aliyev Receives Minister Of Energy Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, receivedPrince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy of theKingdom of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, they praised the successful development offriendly relations between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of SaudiArabia across various areas, particularly in the energy sector.

The sides emphasized the importance of cooperation between thetwo countries within OPEC+.

The parties highlighted the successful collaboration inAzerbaijan between the country and ACWA Power, a leading companyfrom Saudi Arabia, in the field of renewable energy, noting thepromising potential in this area.

They also touched upon the importance of Azerbaijan hostingCOP29.