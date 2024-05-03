(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="phData is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious "Best Place to Work" certification for 2024" data-link=" is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious "Best Place to Work" certification for 2024" class="whatsapp">Shar One of the industry's most coveted Employer-of-Choice' recognitions, the Best Place to Work Certification reinforces phData's standing as one of the leading technology employers in India

BENGALURU, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 May 2024 - phData , a tech company focusing on delivering data products and platforms and modern data technologies, today announced that it has been certified as a Best Place to Work in India for 2024.

This achievement recognizes the company's commitment to creating a positive and inclusive workplace culture where employees feel valued and supported. The prestigious award is based on the evaluation of the company HR practices along with employees' feedback. This year, 95% of employees said phData is a best place to work, compared to just 74% at the typical Indian tech company.

Commenting on the achievement, Manashi Chakraborty, HR Director of phData, stated , phData is extremely delighted to be awarded as the Best Places to Work in India. This achievement has further strengthened our employees' belief in the organization's mission, vision, and values. This is a very proud moment for all of us at phData. The recognition motivates us to keep working on our people policies along with building a culture of belonging, innovation, and excellence.

phData has rapidly advanced its capabilities within Snowflake's partner ecosystem. They are focused on delivering data products and platforms using Snowflake and modern data technologies. They help with end-to-end services to architect, deploy, and support machine learning and data analytics on Snowflake. phData also comes with best practices, industry experts, and proven data strategies to ensure the clients meet their business objectives.

Please visit the phData website at to know more about them.

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in India, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

For more information, please visit



LinkedIn :

Twitter :

Facebook :

Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Best Places to Work