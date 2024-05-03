On Volunteer Recognition Day, The Church Of Scientology Nashville Thanks Volunteers Everywhere Whose Help Makes Life Better For Us All

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) “The biggest right there is in human rights is the right to help” - L. Ron Hubbard

Nashville, Tennessee, 3rd May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Help is a central concept of the Scientology religion. In a lecture delivered by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1958, he said,“the biggest right there is, is not the right to vote, is not the right to freedom of speech or press or religion or anything else. The biggest right there is in human rights is the right to help.”

This concept is not only part of Church Scripture but is also in the very structure of Scientology Churches, with their coordination and support of humanitarian and social betterment programs. It is echoed in the Code of a Scientologist, which calls on members to“support true humanitarian endeavors in the fields of human rights.”

The Church of Scientology Nashville marked this year's Volunteer Recognition Day and National Volunteer Week by acknowledging its own volunteers and volunteers everywhere who devote their time and efforts in service to others.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of any community,” said Julie Brinker, Public Relations Officer of the Nashville Scientology Church.“Their dedication and selflessness uplift society and inspire others to make a difference.”

