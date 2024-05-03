Paraguay’S Beef Market Expands

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amidst the global food market's volatility, Paraguay's beef industry marked a rise in the early months of 2024.



By April, exports climbed 3.5% to $461.2 million, an encouraging trend for the economy.



This growth, reported by the National Service for Animal Health and Quality SENACSA , underscores the nation's emerging prominence in meat production.



Despite a minor dip in shipped weight, totaling 95,054 tons-a decrease of 432 tons-financial gains remained strong.



The first quarter saw meat and by-products reach $684.4 million, reflecting a 16.7% revenue increase.



These figures indicate a robust demand for Paraguayan beef and related goods. Significantly, processed volumes soared by 29.5%, reaching 238,246 tons.



This surge of 54,413 tons from the previous year's comparison period highlights an expanding market capacity.







With beef dispatched to 46 countries, Paraguay is carving a substantial niche in international trade.



Chile, buying 40,567 tons valued at $211.7 million, dominates as the primary consumer.



This partnership not only boosts Paraguay's economic standing but also solidifies its role in South America's agricultural framework.



The rise in meat export values and volumes paints a picture of a country leveraging its agricultural assets to meet global needs.



Amidst economic uncertainties, such consistent performance from a nation like Paraguay offers a glimmer of stability and growth potential.



This progress not only supports local farmers but also contributes significantly to the national economy, promising a sustainable future in the competitive world of international trade.

Background

Earlier in 2024, Paraguay faced first an unexpected 3.5% drop in its meat exports, a shift from the prior year's figures.



From January to March, the nation exported 69,090 tons of red meat. This was a reduction from 71,621 tons, amounting to a loss of 2,531 tons.



Yet, revenue from these exports was boosted slightly. By March, earnings had risen by 0.3%, reaching $333 million.







