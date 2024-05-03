São Tomé And Príncipe Seeks Colonial Reparations From Portugal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 2, 2024, São Tomé and Príncipe in Africa announced its intent to seek colonial reparations from Portugal.



Education Minister Isabel Abreu outlined the planned negotiations with Portugal.



She spoke at a regulatory meeting, highlighting the reparations' complexity and the need for cooperation.



Days earlier, President Carlos Vila Nov had criticized Portugal for past colonial abuses.



This followed a statement from Portugal's president about leading reparations efforts.



Vila Nova stressed the need to discuss these matters to strengthen bilateral relations.



São Tomé and Príncipe, one of the last African colonies to gain independence, did so on July 12, 1975.







The small tropical nation faces significant challenges with judicial independence and corruption.



Despite local government efforts, high-ranking officials remain untried for corruption, eroding public trust in law enforcement and the judiciary.



Citizens fear reporting them due to ineffective police and potential retaliation.



The island's strategic location also makes it a hub for drug trafficking, compounding issues of organized crime.



Financial crimes further drain national resources, impeding governance reforms.

Background

During last weekend, Portugal's government confirmed it is not pursuing any reparations initiatives for its former colonies.



This clarification came after President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa acknowledged Portugal's colonial injustices and hinted at possible reparations for countries like Brazil.



His remarks recognized historical wrongs and suggested remedies.



Two days after admission, the Portuguese Council of Ministers highlighted strong, respectful relations with former colonies.



It emphasized a shared history from the 15th to 19th centuries during Portugal's involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.



During this period, Portugal forcibly transported over six million Africans, primarily to Brazil.

