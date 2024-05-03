Friday’S Soccer Matches: Live Viewing Times And Channels

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, Friday, May 3, soccer fans have a full slate of exciting matches to eagerly look forward to.



Highlights include Luton Town facing Everton in the Premier League and Al Taawoun battling Al Hilal in the Saudi Championship.



The schedule also features matches from the French League, Italian Serie A, La Liga, and the Spanish Second Division, among others. Here are some key details:

Copa da Ásia Sub-23





12:30 - Japan vs Uzbekistan - Available on Star+







12:00 - Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal - Watch on BandSports and GOAT Channel

15:00 - Abha vs Al Ittihad - Live on BandSports





14:00 - Besiktas vs Rizespor - Stream on Star+







15:00 - Liverpool URU vs Peñarol - Available on Star+

20:00 - Nacional vs Racing URU - Watch on Star+





15:30 - Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - Broadcast on Sportv, Globoplay, and GOAT Channel (YouTube)





15:30 - Barnsley vs Bolton - Stream on Star+





15:30 - Villarreal B vs Levante - Available on Star+





15:45 - Torino vs Bologna - Stream on Star+





16:00 - Luton Town vs Everton - Broadcast on ESPN and Star+





16:00 - Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao - Watch on ESPN and Star+





16:00 - Lens vs Lorient - Available on Star+





19:00 - Paysandu vs Avaí - Broadcast on Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere





The Japan vs Uzbekistan game will be broadcast live on Star+ at 12:30 PM.





The Luton Town vs Everton game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+ at 4:00 PM.





The Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal game will be broadcast live on BandSports and GOAT Channel at 12:00 PM.





No games will be broadcast on Globo this Friday, the 3rd.





No games will be broadcast on SBT this Friday, the 3rd.





No games will be broadcast on Record this Friday, the 3rd.





No games will be broadcast on Band this Friday, the 3rd.







