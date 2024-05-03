               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Friday’S Soccer Matches: Live Viewing Times And Channels


5/3/2024 5:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, Friday, May 3, soccer fans have a full slate of exciting matches to eagerly look forward to.

Highlights include Luton Town facing Everton in the Premier League and Al Taawoun battling Al Hilal in the Saudi Championship.

The schedule also features matches from the French League, Italian Serie A, La Liga, and the Spanish Second Division, among others. Here are some key details:
Copa da Ásia Sub-23


  • 12:30 - Japan vs Uzbekistan - Available on Star+

Saudi Championship

  • 12:00 - Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal - Watch on BandSports and GOAT Channel
  • 15:00 - Abha vs Al Ittihad - Live on BandSports


Turkish Super Lig

  • 14:00 - Besiktas vs Rizespor - Stream on Star+

Uruguayan Premier Division

  • 15:00 - Liverpool URU vs Peñarol - Available on Star+
  • 20:00 - Nacional vs Racing URU - Watch on Star+

German Bundesliga

  • 15:30 - Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - Broadcast on Sportv, Globoplay, and GOAT Channel (YouTube)

EFL League One

  • 15:30 - Barnsley vs Bolton - Stream on Star+

Spanish Second Division

  • 15:30 - Villarreal B vs Levante - Available on Star+

Italian Serie A

  • 15:45 - Torino vs Bologna - Stream on Star+

English Premier League

  • 16:00 - Luton Town vs Everton - Broadcast on ESPN and Star+

Spanish La Liga

  • 16:00 - Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao - Watch on ESPN and Star+

French Ligue 1

  • 16:00 - Lens vs Lorient - Available on Star+

Brazilian Serie B

  • 19:00 - Paysandu vs Avaí - Broadcast on Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere

Where to Watch Japan's Game Live; Check the Time

  • The Japan vs Uzbekistan game will be broadcast live on Star+ at 12:30 PM.

What time is the Everton game?

  • The Luton Town vs Everton game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+ at 4:00 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the Al-Hilal game in the Saudi Championship?

  • The Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal game will be broadcast live on BandSports and GOAT Channel at 12:00 PM.

Which football games are live on TV today?
Globo

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo this Friday, the 3rd.

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Friday, the 3rd.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Friday, the 3rd.

Band

  • No games will be broadcast on Band this Friday, the 3rd.

Which games are live on cable TV?
ESPN

  • 4:00 PM - Luton Town vs Everton - Premier League
  • 4:00 PM - Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao - La Liga

Sportv

  • 3:30 PM - Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - German Championship
  • 7:00 PM - Paysandu vs Avaí - Brazilian Serie B Championship

Premiere

  • 7:00 PM - Paysandu vs Avaí - Brazilian Serie B Championship

Where to watch and which games are live and online today?
Star+

  • 12:30 PM - Japan vs Uzbekistan - Under-23 Asia Cup
  • 2:00 PM - Besiktas vs Rizespor - Turkish Championship
  • 3:00 PM - Liverpool-URU vs Peñarol - Uruguayan Championship
  • 8:00 PM - Nacional vs Racing-URU - Uruguayan Championship
  • 3:30 PM - Barnsley vs Bolton - EFL League One
  • 3:30 PM - Villarreal B vs Levante - Spanish Second Division
  • 3:45 PM - Torino vs Bologna - Italian Championship
  • 4:00 PM - Luton Town vs Everton - Premier League
  • 4:00 PM - Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao - La Liga
  • 4:00 PM - Lens vs Lorient - French Championship

Globoplay

  • 3:30 PM - Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - German Championship
  • 7:00 PM - Paysandu vs Avaí - Brazilian Serie B Championship

GOAT Channel (YouTube)

  • 12:00 PM - Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal - Saudi Championship
  • 3:30 PM - Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - German Championship

The Rio Times

