Friday’S Soccer Matches: Live Viewing Times And Channels

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, Friday, May 3, soccer fans have a full slate of exciting matches to eagerly look forward to.
Highlights include Luton Town facing Everton in the Premier League and Al Taawoun battling Al Hilal in the Saudi Championship.
The schedule also features matches from the French League, Italian Serie A, La Liga, and the Spanish Second Division, among others. Here are some key details:
Copa da Ásia Sub-23
12:30 - Japan vs Uzbekistan - Available on Star+
Saudi Championship
12:00 - Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal - Watch on BandSports and GOAT Channel
15:00 - Abha vs Al Ittihad - Live on BandSports
Turkish Super Lig
14:00 - Besiktas vs Rizespor - Stream on Star+
Uruguayan Premier Division
15:00 - Liverpool URU vs Peñarol - Available on Star+
20:00 - Nacional vs Racing URU - Watch on Star+
German Bundesliga
15:30 - Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - Broadcast on Sportv, Globoplay, and GOAT Channel (YouTube)
EFL League One
15:30 - Barnsley vs Bolton - Stream on Star+
Spanish Second Division
15:30 - Villarreal B vs Levante - Available on Star+
Italian Serie A
15:45 - Torino vs Bologna - Stream on Star+
English Premier League
16:00 - Luton Town vs Everton - Broadcast on ESPN and Star+
Spanish La Liga
16:00 - Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao - Watch on ESPN and Star+
French Ligue 1
16:00 - Lens vs Lorient - Available on Star+
Brazilian Serie B
19:00 - Paysandu vs Avaí - Broadcast on Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere
Where to Watch Japan's Game Live; Check the Time
The Japan vs Uzbekistan game will be broadcast live on Star+ at 12:30 PM.
What time is the Everton game?
The Luton Town vs Everton game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+ at 4:00 PM.
Which channel will broadcast the Al-Hilal game in the Saudi Championship?
The Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal game will be broadcast live on BandSports and GOAT Channel at 12:00 PM.
Which football games are live on TV today?
Globo
No games will be broadcast on Globo this Friday, the 3rd.
SBT
No games will be broadcast on SBT this Friday, the 3rd.
Record
No games will be broadcast on Record this Friday, the 3rd.
Band
No games will be broadcast on Band this Friday, the 3rd.
Which games are live on cable TV?
ESPN
4:00 PM - Luton Town vs Everton - Premier League
4:00 PM - Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao - La Liga
Sportv
3:30 PM - Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - German Championship
7:00 PM - Paysandu vs Avaí - Brazilian Serie B Championship
Premiere
7:00 PM - Paysandu vs Avaí - Brazilian Serie B Championship
Where to watch and which games are live and online today?
Star+
12:30 PM - Japan vs Uzbekistan - Under-23 Asia Cup
2:00 PM - Besiktas vs Rizespor - Turkish Championship
3:00 PM - Liverpool-URU vs Peñarol - Uruguayan Championship
8:00 PM - Nacional vs Racing-URU - Uruguayan Championship
3:30 PM - Barnsley vs Bolton - EFL League One
3:30 PM - Villarreal B vs Levante - Spanish Second Division
3:45 PM - Torino vs Bologna - Italian Championship
4:00 PM - Luton Town vs Everton - Premier League
4:00 PM - Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao - La Liga
4:00 PM - Lens vs Lorient - French Championship
Globoplay
3:30 PM - Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - German Championship
7:00 PM - Paysandu vs Avaí - Brazilian Serie B Championship
GOAT Channel (YouTube)
12:00 PM - Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal - Saudi Championship
3:30 PM - Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - German Championship
