Palmeiras Triumphs In Thrilling Copa Do Brasil Match

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Palmeiras clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Botafogo-SP on Thursday night, marking a thrilling start to their Copa do Brasil campaign.
The intense match at Allianz Parque featured key moments including Rony's opening goal, a swift equalizer by Patrick Brey, and a last-minute winner from Estêvão, propelling Palmeiras toward the Round of 16.
This two-leg phase will see a rematch on May 23 at Estádio Santa Cruz, offering Botafogo-SP a chance for redemption.
Before this, Palmeira meets Cuiabá in the Brazilian Championship, while Botafogo-SP faces Mirassol in Serie B.
The first half remained scoreless despite aggressive play from Palmeiras.
Early on, Lázaro's long-range attempt was saved, setting the tone for a game full of near-misses and saves.
Botafogo-SP's counter-attacks kept the tension high, but Palmeiras' defense held strong.
The second half brought renewed vigor. Endrick's daring dribble ended with a shot off the post, but Rony soon broke the deadlock.
Botafogo-SP responded with an equalizer at the 45-minute mark, setting the stage for a nail-biting finale.
In the final moments, Estêvão emerged as the hero, securing victory for Palmeiras with a decisive strike.
This match wasn't just a victory for Palmeiras but a testament to their resilience and tactical prowess under pressure.
Coach Abel Ferreira's strategic substitutions and the team's relentless pursuit paid off, showcasing why Palmeiras is a formidable force in Brazilian football.
Match Details
Venue: Allianz Parque, São Paulo
Date: May 2, 2024
Kick-off: 9:30 p.m. (Brasília time)
Referee: Bruno Pereira Vasconcelos
Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa, Fernanda Kruger
VAR: Igor Junio Benevenuto de Oliveira
Crowd: 33,010
Gate Receipts: R$1,958,227.64
Goals
Palmeiras: Rony (52'), Estêvão (52')
Botafogo-SP: Patrick Brey (45')
Lineups
Palmeiras: Marcelo Lomba; Mayke, Luan, Murilo, Caio Paulista; Aníbal Moreno, Gabriel Menino, Raphael Veiga; Lázaro, Estêvão, Endrick.
Botafogo-SP: Michael; Walisson, Lucas Dias, Bernardo Schappo; Matheus Costa, Patrick Brey, Emerson Negueba, Matheus Barbosa; Alex Sandro, Toró.
This gripping encounter not only advances Palmeiras in the tournament but also strengthens their narrative of tenacity and skill, resonating with fans and foes alike.
