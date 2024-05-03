Bitcoin's Downtrend, Solana And Ethereum Form Double Bottom

Ethereum and Solana are adding from the area of the April lows and forming a double bottom. This is a positive but not too reliable signal, as Bitcoin has been in a downtrend throughout April.



After the halving, it is logical to expect miners to increase sales from inventory, to invest in new capacity or to lock in profits. Also, the hype around spot Bitcoin ETFs is going away, which reinforces selling by speculators.



Assuming Bitcoin stays within the global growth cycle starting in 2023, we should expect further price declines in the coming weeks. The nearest likely target looks to be the $51-52K area, where growth was paused in February and where the 200-day MA will be pulled up by the end of the month.

