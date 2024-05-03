Sabari REVIEW: Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Psychological Thriller Worth Watching? READ This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The film, which opened against strong competition on May 3, managed to secure a reasonable
amount
of bookings for its release show. Enthusiastic moviegoers who were able to witness the Sabari film ahead of the rest have rushed to social media to give their thoughts on
the film.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar portrays Sanjana, a single mother with a mentally ill kid, in the
film
Sabari.
The movie, which was made in many South languages Telugu and dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, was released worldwide on May 3.
Check out some tweets below that express your thoughts on the movie.
About Sabari Cast and Crew
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ganesh Venkatraman, Shashank Siddamsetty, Rajshri Nair, Mime Gopi, Madhunandan, Bhadram, Ashrita Vemuganti, Krishna Teja, Keshav Deepak, Rajsekhar Aningi, Archana Ananth, Harshini Koduru, Pramodini, Viva Raghav, Bindhu Pagidimarri, Gemini Suresh, and Baby Niveksha, among others, play
key
roles in the psychological thriller.
Anil Katz contributed to the film's story, script, screenplay, and direction. Nani Chamidishetty and Rahul Shrivatsav handled the film's cinematography, while Dharmendra Kakarla edited it.
Gopi Sundar created the
full
background score and music.
MENAFN03052024007385015968ID1108169621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.