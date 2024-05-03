Sabari REVIEW: Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Psychological Thriller Worth Watching? READ This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The film, which opened against strong competition on May 3, managed to secure a reasonable

amount

of bookings for its release show. Enthusiastic moviegoers who were able to witness the Sabari film ahead of the rest have rushed to social media to give their thoughts on

the film.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar portrays Sanjana, a single mother with a mentally ill kid, in the

film

Sabari.

The movie, which was made in many South languages Telugu and dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, was released worldwide on May 3.

Check out some tweets below that express your thoughts on the movie.

About Sabari Cast and Crew



Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ganesh Venkatraman, Shashank Siddamsetty, Rajshri Nair, Mime Gopi, Madhunandan, Bhadram, Ashrita Vemuganti, Krishna Teja, Keshav Deepak, Rajsekhar Aningi, Archana Ananth, Harshini Koduru, Pramodini, Viva Raghav, Bindhu Pagidimarri, Gemini Suresh, and Baby Niveksha, among others, play

key

roles in the psychological thriller.

Anil Katz contributed to the film's story, script, screenplay, and direction. Nani Chamidishetty and Rahul Shrivatsav handled the film's cinematography, while Dharmendra Kakarla edited it.

Gopi Sundar created the

full

background score and music.