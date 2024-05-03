Who Is Paul Richard Soliz? Does Britney Spears' Latest Boyfriend Have A Criminal Record? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The current incident involving Britney Spears have everyone alarmed. The pop artist was photographed in a state of devastation, leaving Chateau Marmont in the early hours of Thursday morning, wearing just a blanket and walking barefoot. Spears seemed dishevelled, clutching a pillow on her breast and virtually topless. She had noticeable injury marks on her knees. While these photos startled and concerned her fans, rumours indicate that the Gimme More singer got into a violent altercation with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, inside the hotel.

According to reports,

an ambulance was called

to the Chateau Marmont late at night.

“We received a 911 call reporting an adult female who had

been injured. The caller did not have much information regarding the

injury's

nature, but

an ambulance was sent,”

said the LAFD rep.

According to TMZ, Britney and Paul Soliz

had

a heated argument that escalated into physical violence. However, Britney has yet to issue a firm comment on the persistent rumours surrounding her

'abusive'

relationship with her boyfriend.

As the worrying revelations continue to make news, find out more about Britney

Spears'

current boyfriend.



Who is Paul Richard Soliz?

Paul Richard Soliz first met Britney Spears in 2022 when he was engaged to perform maintenance duties around her house. At the time, Spears was still married to Sam Asghari. While the exact date is unknown, a US Weekly article claims they

began dating when she separated from her spouse. Soliz also talked with the magazine, describing Britney as

"a phenomenal and very positive woman."

Does Paul Richard Soliz have a criminal record?

However, his past raises worries. Soliz has a criminal record that includes penalties for child endangerment, driving without a licence and disturbing the peace. Soliz

was also arrested

in December 2020 on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

After pleading no contest, he was sentenced to two years probation and about 90 days in jail.

“I'm

not a bad dude. I understand that things have

been said

about me in the past, and I have a criminal record, I

get it.

I'm

a working man. I own my own business,”

Soliz told Us Weekly. During this period, he also claimed to have children, Spears having met some of them.

