Chopper Scheduled To Pick Up Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushma Andhare Crashes, Pilot Safe (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A private helicopter which was flying to pick up Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare, suddenly crashed after landing on Friday. In the
video, the helicopter was seen attempting to land at an undisclosed place before swerving, wobbling, losing balance, and crashing with a loud bang in a cloud of dust on open terrain.
The pilot of the helicopter was able to jump off the ill-fated chopper and survived, but the white-and-blue rental rotary-winger was severely damaged in the collision near Mahad in Raigad.
Police and rescue personnel hurried to the scene to investigate the event, while the scared Andhare, who was supposed to fly in the same helicopter, drove to her scheduled election gatherings in various sections of the district.
