(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A council in Haiti, tasked with steering the country from turmoil, recently reversed a major decision.



Initially, they had appointed Fritz Belizaire as the interim Prime Minister. This choice highlighted deep divisions within the Transitional Presidential Council .



Subsequently, four of the seven council members, known collectively as the "Indissoluble Majority Bloc," decided to reconsider.



They now aim to select a Prime Minister from a broader array of candidates.







Amidst these political shifts, Haiti confronts severe challenges. According to United Nations data, gang violence claims over one life per hour.



Moreover, the nation is grappling with the aftermath of a presidential assassination and significant natural disasters.



The dynamics within the council are complicated by the Montana Accord group.



It is a coalition of civil society and opposition groups that formed in response to the country's political crisis, advocating for a peaceful and inclusive transition of power.



Holding a council seat, they advocate for a rotating presidency to more evenly distribute power.

Haiti Revisits Leadership Choices Amid Power Struggle

This proposal indicates wider tensions concerning leadership roles and presidential authority.



The council's immediate objective is to establish a National Unity Government.



Tasked with restoring order, this government will also prepare for Haiti's first elections since 2016.



These elections are critical for reinstating democratic norms and securing Haiti's future.



As Haiti endeavors to surmount its protracted crisis, the council's ability to resolve internal disputes and guide the nation is crucial.



Supported by CARICOM, the international community remains hopeful that Haiti can attain stability and growth.



This situation not only impacts Haiti but also underscores the complexity of political transitions during crises.

