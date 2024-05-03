UP Man Dies From Snakebite, Family Seeks 'Miracle' By Placing Body In Ganga Netizens Say 'Death Of Scientific Temper'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 20-year-old named Mohit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr was bitten by a snake and was brought to a doctor for treatment, but he died during the treatment to a superstition, his family decided to put his body in the Ganga River, believing it would cleanse the poison, according to media reports a post on Reddit, a user Kuhn_ posted,“20-year-old Mohit Kumar was bitten by a snake., his family members kept his body hanging in the Ganges for 2 days. They were told that keeping the body in the flowing water of the Ganges removes the poison. But Mohit did not survive. After which last rites were performed.(Bulandshahar, UP).”Online users began responding to the post. By the time of writing, it had accumulated 3,000 upvotes and 581 comments. One commenter remarked,“Death of scientific temper in this country will be studied by people.”Another person commented,“Devolution is real blud.”A different user highlighted the education system's role and stated,“That's why India needs to subsidise education.”Another user criticized religious beliefs, writing,“Religious people are nuts. Religion is just magic and a comfy blanket for adults.”A user said,“Commonsense is not so common.”A video was circulating on social media showing a crowd assembling on the banks of the Ganga to see the body.

MENAFN03052024007365015876ID1108169557