All-New 2025 Ram 1500 RHO Offers Best Value, Fortifies Industry's Leading Light-Duty Lineup

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 2025 Ram 1500 RHO offers heightened off-road capability and performance with an aggressive appearance

All-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO expands and reinforces Ram's leading off-road truck lineup



As part of Ram's Core/Electric/Sport approach, Ram 1500 RHO expands the Sport lineup that already consists of Ram 1500 Warlock, Rebel, Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel and Power Wagon

New 2025 Ram 1500 RHO offers all-new, more powerful and more efficient 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine:



Rated at 540 horsepower, 706 Nm of torque

0-96 Km/h in 4.6 seconds; 0-260 km/h 11.7 seconds

250 meters in 13.1 seconds at 167 km/h Top speed of 190 km/H

Unique, robust, long-travel suspension system with adaptive damping, inspired by desert off-road racers, incorporates high-strength forged aluminum front upper and lower control arms with special attention to caster and camber angles during suspension cycling

Best-in-class interior with over 50 inches of combined available digital display screens, including class-exclusive 10.25-inch front passenger screen and dual wireless charging pads

Ram 1500 RHO draws on decades of experience developing high-performance trucks, starting with the 1964 Dodge Custom Sport Special, 1978 Li'l Red Express, 2004 SRT-10 and 2021 TRX

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 3, 2024 - The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO makes its debut and once again cements Ram Truck as the off-road truck leader.“The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is the latest result of a relentless pursuit to engineer, design and deliver a truck that charges into the segment head down and horn up,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis.“All that we've learned from developing every truck in Ram's legendary lineup has led us to the most capable light-duty pick-up truck, offering the best value with more horsepower per dollar than any other off-road truck.”

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is powered by the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family. The 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 706Nm of torque, delivering enhanced fuel economy and fewer emissions while generating more horsepower and torque than other naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment.

Uncompromising off-road performance, power and relentless capability

The all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane H/O SST engine is the most powerful six cylinder in the segment. An eight-speed automatic transmission delivers quick, crisp gear changes during both normal and performance driving conditions.

This new powertrain features a more balanced weight distribution. The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO benefits from this with enhanced agility and faster reflexes.

Capability includes a maximum towing capacity of over 3800 kg, a maximum payload of 670 Kg and up to 81 cm of water fording.

Built in Sterling Heights, Michigan, the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the last quarter of 2024.



