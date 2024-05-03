Four Summits And Defense Support: Zelensky Meets With Cameron In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Development of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland David Cameron in Kyiv the day before.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Ukraine on the morning of May 3, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky thanked the UK government for the largest defense support package of half a billion pounds, which was announced last week.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to help, is of great importance to us at this key moment," he said.

The President informed on the situation at the front and emphasized that it was important to deliver the weapons provided by the support package as soon as possible. First of all, armored vehicles, ammunition and missiles of various types.

It is noted that special attention during the meeting was paid to preparations for important international events that will take place soon: the Group of Seven summit in Italy, the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, the NATO summit in Washington and the fourth summit of the European Political Community in the UK.

As Ukrinform reported, the Peace Summit for Ukraine will be held on June 15-16 in Burgenstoc , near the city of Lucerne in Switzerland.