Workshops On Qatar's History To Continue Till June

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Archives of Qatar is organising a series of historical workshops that address various topics about the history of Qatar following its vision regarding the importance of preserving national memory.

These workshops are being presented starting April 23, 2024 and will continue until the end of June 2024 on a weekly basis. A group of lecturers, experts and those interested in history participate in presenting these workshops.

Attendance will be limited to those concerned with Qatari history and antiquities.