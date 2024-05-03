AAFT University Launches Country's First Film University And Raipur Radio Station

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a landmark achievement for the realm of media and arts education, the AAFT University of Media and Arts proudly unveils the country's first film university. Alongside this ground breaking endeavour, the university has also made waves with the establishment of Radio Raipur Digital, marking a significant milestone in the region's broadcasting landscape.



Raipur Radio Station, inaugurated on February 13, 2021, coinciding with World Radio Day, has swiftly established itself as a beacon of cultural enrichment and community engagement over the past three years. Broadcasting online worldwide through radioraipur, the station has become a cherished platform for Raipurites and global listeners alike.



Distinguished programs such as 'Heal Your Life Awareness Junction,' 'Aaj Ka Kalak,' 'Dastaan,' 'Taare-Sitaare,' and 'Chhattisgarh Spotlight' have captivated audiences with their insightful content and entertaining format, garnering widespread acclaim and loyal listenership.



Dr. Shikha Verma, Director of AAFT University of Media and Arts, expressed gratitude for the invaluable feedback received from Raipur's listeners, which continues to inform and enhance the station's programming. This commitment to listener engagement underscores the university's dedication to delivering content that resonates with the community.



Echoing the sentiments of Dr. Verma, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, emphasized the enduring power of radio as a medium that connects intimately with individuals. With roots tracing back more than a century, radio remains a ubiquitous, accessible, and impactful medium that bridges distances and fosters personal connections.



At the helm of Radio Raipur Digital is Dr. Sushil Bharti, whose technical prowess and leadership ensure the seamless delivery of diverse and engaging programs to audiences. As the acting director, Dr. Bharti's expertise plays a pivotal role in shaping the station's identity and maintaining its commitment to excellence.



As the AAFT University of Media and Arts continues to push boundaries and redefine standards in media education and broadcasting, the launch of the country's first film university and the success of Radio Raipur Digital stand as testament to the institution's vision and dedication to nurturing talent and enriching communities.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT