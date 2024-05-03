(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) --



1814 -- Sheikh Abdullah I bin Sabah, Kuwait second ruler, passes away. His rule lasted for 39 years from 1776 to 1814.

1967 -- The Kuwaiti Government grants the Kuwaiti-Spanish Petroleum Company a 35-year concession for oil exploration in the 9,100 square kilometer so-called "abandoned zone."



1985 -- Members of the Kuwaiti National Assembly (parliament) debate topics of an interpellation motion presented against Minister of Justice, Legal and Administrative Affairs Sheikh Salman Duaij Al-Sabah who has tendered his resignation before a no-confidence vote. The inquiry has focused on purported irregularities in small investments fund.

1995 -- Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ahmad Al-Rubei survives a no-confidence vote in parliament on alleged misdeeds at Kuwait University.

2000 -- The Criminal Court upholds an in absentia death sentence, issued in 1993, against Alaa Hussein, head of the so-called "temporary Kuwait government," formed by the Iraqi regime during its occupation of Kuwait.

2003 -- The Ministry of Higher Education establishes a permanent board of trustees for art faculties for coordination regarding teaching policies and research in art colleges.

2008 -- The Kuwaiti Al-Shabab Club is crowned champion of the Arab Karate Club Championship winning two gold medals and three bronze ones.

2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorates Italian President Giorgio Napolitano with the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order during a visit to Italy. The Italian president granted His Highness the Amir the Presidential Medal of Merit.

2016 -- Dr. Hassan Al-Shemmari (Zain Hospital) succeeds in implanting vocal cords for a patient with silica; the first such successful medical operation in the Middle East.

2017 -- The Constitutional Court declares Fawaz Al-Arbeed has won membership in parliament and has deprived Marzouq Al-Khlaifa of it.

2018 -- Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center wins award of the top cultural heritage landmark in the Gulf.

2021 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society dispatches a plane loaded with 40 tons of medical aid to India to help the nation in combating spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

2021 -- The Cabinet imposes travel ban on citizens, accompanying close relatives and house workers, who have not been taken the jab against the coronavirus, effective May 22.

2021 -- The Cabinet decides to allow Kuwaiti herders and GCC citizens to exit the country via border checkpoints, amid the coronavirus crisis. (end)



