Kuwaiti Amir Congratulates Poland On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a congratulatory cable to Polish President Andrzej Duda on his country's national day wishing him good health and Poland and its people further progress and prosperity. (end) rk

