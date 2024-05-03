Kuwait Caretaker PM Congratulates Poland On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Caretaker Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has addressed a congratulatory cable to Polish President Andrzej Duda on his country's national day. (end)
rk
MENAFN03052024000071011013ID1108169393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.