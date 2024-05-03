Met Forecasts Cloudy Weather With Light Rain Towards Evening Till May 5

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Night temperature recorded an increase amid cloud cover but continued to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported Srinagar recorded a low of 7.8°C against 5.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.ADVERTISEMENT
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 6.2°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.7°C against 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.9°C against 4.4°C and it was 2.5°C below normal, the official said. Read Also More Rains In Kashmir Forecast From May 6-7 Threat Of Flood In Kashmir Subsides As Water Levels Recede
Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 4.8°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 4.0°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.3°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 17.6°C against 15.7°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.0°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 8.0°C, Batote 9.5°C and Bhaderwah 6.1°C, he said.
Regarding the forecast, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder is expected at scattered places towards evening till May 4.
On May 5, he said, generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower activity is likely at isolated places.
Partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder is expected at few places on May 6-7, he said.
From May 8-10, generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower activity is expected at few places, the official added.
(GNS)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN03052024000215011059ID1108169390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.