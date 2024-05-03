Four Houses Damaged In Fire Incident In North Kashmir's Uri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least four residential houses were damaged in a fire mishap in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday night.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that three houses were fully/severely gutted, and one house was partially damaged in a fire in Thajal village in Uri on Thursday night.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that after receiving information about the fire mishap, teams from the fire service department and the police reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
He said that the cause of the fire was not known immediately, and no loss of life or any injury was reported in the mishap.
A police officer said that all the affected families have been shifted to the houses of nearby relatives/neighbors, and necessary measures are being taken care of. Read Also Massive Fire Breaks Out In Hotel In Pahalgam Fire Damages Four Shops In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN03052024000215011059ID1108169389
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.