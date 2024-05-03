Four Houses Damaged In Fire Incident In North Kashmir's Uri

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that three houses were fully/severely gutted, and one house was partially damaged in a fire in Thajal village in Uri on Thursday night.

He said that after receiving information about the fire mishap, teams from the fire service department and the police reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

He said that the cause of the fire was not known immediately, and no loss of life or any injury was reported in the mishap.

A police officer said that all the affected families have been shifted to the houses of nearby relatives/neighbors, and necessary measures are being taken care of.

