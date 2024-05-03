Asia-Pacific Hold's The Lions Share In The Fiber-Optic Sensors Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The value chain for the fiber optic sensors market has been witnessing significant changes as a result of the technological advancements. For instance, the traditional method of manufacturing optical sensors of the Fiber Bragg typically begins with a fully drawn and coated fiber, which must
be removed. This is a manual process resulting in the damage to the fiber or diminishing its mechanical stability. Thereafter, at the intended measurement point, the fiber is exposed to ultraviolet laser light. This exposure engenders an interference pattern on the fiber, resulting in periodic areas of high and low refractive index, acting as a wavelength selective mirror. After this process, the fiber is recoated at the exposed locations.
Nowadays, fiber-optic sensors are incorporated with fiber optic amplifiers and easy-to-read digital LEDs. These digital displays offer real-time feedback. Newer sensors demand less wiring; for instance, in a configuration, there must be 16 sensors connected and sharing a single power line. Newer sensors include either a 12-bit or 16-bit CPU along with a 12-bit A/D converter, providing both higher resolution and faster response time. Certain models of sensors allow users remote access. This is especially useful in potentially hazardous environments. By using remote controllers, sensors in a hostile environment can be programmed and monitored from a safe distance.
Key players
ABB
Fujikura Ltd
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
Halliburton
Honeywell International Inc.
Neubrex Co., Ltd
NTT, Inc.
Omron Corporation
Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd
Panasonic Corporation
Schlumberger Limited
Autonics Corporation
Siemens
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
Baumer
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Weatherford International plc
Keyence Corporation
Micro-Epsilon
Takenaka Electronic Industrial Co. Ltd
Tokyo Measuring Instruments Laboratory Co, Ltd
SWCC Showa Holdings Co. Ltd.
Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Segmentation
By Component
Transmitters
Receivers
Optical Amplifiers
Fiber Optic
cable
By Type
Extrinsic/Hybrid Fiber Optic Sensors
Bragg Grating Sensors
Extrinsic Fabry Perot Fiber Sensors
Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors
Distributed Sensors
Interferometric Sensors
Intrinsic Fabry Perot Fiber Sensors
Microbend Sensors
By Application
Chemical/ BioDetection
Induction Heating
Mode Coupling
Raman Scattering
Rayleigh Scattering
By Material
Glass Fiber Optic Sensors
Plastic Fiber Optic Sensors
By Industrial Verticals
Defense
Energy and Power
Medical
Transportation
Industrial
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
The Middle-East and Africa
MENAFN03052024004597010339ID1108169387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.