Asia-Pacific Hold's The Lions Share In The Fiber-Optic Sensors Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The value chain for the fiber optic sensors market has been witnessing significant changes as a result of the technological advancements. For instance, the traditional method of manufacturing optical sensors of the Fiber Bragg typically begins with a fully drawn and coated fiber, which must

be removed. This is a manual process resulting in the damage to the fiber or diminishing its mechanical stability. Thereafter, at the intended measurement point, the fiber is exposed to ultraviolet laser light. This exposure engenders an interference pattern on the fiber, resulting in periodic areas of high and low refractive index, acting as a wavelength selective mirror. After this process, the fiber is recoated at the exposed locations.

Nowadays, fiber-optic sensors are incorporated with fiber optic amplifiers and easy-to-read digital LEDs. These digital displays offer real-time feedback. Newer sensors demand less wiring; for instance, in a configuration, there must be 16 sensors connected and sharing a single power line. Newer sensors include either a 12-bit or 16-bit CPU along with a 12-bit A/D converter, providing both higher resolution and faster response time. Certain models of sensors allow users remote access. This is especially useful in potentially hazardous environments. By using remote controllers, sensors in a hostile environment can be programmed and monitored from a safe distance.

Key players



ABB

Fujikura Ltd

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Halliburton

Honeywell International Inc.

Neubrex Co., Ltd

NTT, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

Autonics Corporation

Siemens

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Baumer

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Weatherford International plc

Keyence Corporation

Micro-Epsilon

Takenaka Electronic Industrial Co. Ltd

Tokyo Measuring Instruments Laboratory Co, Ltd

SWCC Showa Holdings Co. Ltd.



Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Segmentation

By Component



Transmitters

Receivers

Optical Amplifiers

Fiber Optic

cable



By Type



Extrinsic/Hybrid Fiber Optic Sensors

Bragg Grating Sensors

Extrinsic Fabry Perot Fiber Sensors

Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors

Distributed Sensors

Interferometric Sensors

Intrinsic Fabry Perot Fiber Sensors

Microbend Sensors



By Application



Chemical/ BioDetection

Induction Heating

Mode Coupling

Raman Scattering

Rayleigh Scattering



By Material



Glass Fiber Optic Sensors

Plastic Fiber Optic Sensors



By Industrial Verticals



Defense

Energy and Power

Medical

Transportation

Industrial



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle-East and Africa



