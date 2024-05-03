               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Maharashtra News: Private Helicopter Tilts While Landing In Raigad District


5/3/2024 2:00:09 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A private helicopter tilted while landing in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday, May 3, injuring the pilot, reported police.(This is a developing story, come back for latest updates)

MENAFN03052024007365015876ID1108169375


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search