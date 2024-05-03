Maharashtra News: Private Helicopter Tilts While Landing In Raigad District

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "A private helicopter tilted while landing in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday, May 3, injuring the pilot, reported police.(This is a developing story, come back for latest updates)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.