Char Dham Yatra 2024 To Start On THIS Date. Check Helicopter Booking Fare, Helpline Details Here

- Live Mint) "The Char Dham Yatra, a pilgrimage to the four sacred sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, holds great significance for devotees is set to start on May 10 pilgrimage begins at Yamunotri, then moves on to Gangotri, continues to Kedarnath, and ends at Badrinath, following a clockwise route. These high-altitude shrines remain closed for about six months each year, opening in the summer (April or May) and closing as winter approaches (October or November).Official linkHere is the official link to register for Char Dham Yatra in can complete the journey by road or by air, with helicopter services available. Some devotees choose to undertake a Do Dham Yatra, which involves visiting only two shrines-Kedarnath and Badrinath-as outlined on the official website of Uttarakhand Tourism to book aerial servicesVinay Shankar Pandey, the Commissioner of Garhwal, has advised pilgrims to book helicopter tickets for the Char Dham Yatra solely through the official IRCTC website to avoid fraud and black market schemes involving heli services mentioned many other plans to improve the Yatra experience, such as upgraded parking facilities. This year, there are 20 designated parking areas with a capacity for 1,495 vehicles, compared to just 9 areas last year, and an app will be used to monitor the parking service fareThe Civil Aviation Department is starting a heli-transport service from Gauchar to Badrinath with a one-way fare of ₹3,970. This amount doesn't include GST or the IRCTC convenience fee for booking heli flights, which must be paid separately, during the first 15 days of the Char Dham Yatra, VVIP darshan will be limited to all four shrines. To enhance cleanliness along the pilgrimage routes, 700 sanitation workers have been deployed, four new high-tech modular restrooms and an equal number of new mobile modular restrooms have been introduced. If any issues arise, tourists can call 112 for assistance year's Char Dham Yatra will proceed with the same fares as before, as the transport department has declined transporters' request to raise bus and taxi fares are the rental rates for helicopter services:Govindghat to Gauchar: ₹3,970Gauchar to Govindghat: ₹3,960Gauchar to Badrinath: ₹3,960Badrinath to Gauchar: ₹3,960Badrinath to Govindghat: ₹1,320Govindghat to Badrinath: ₹1,320Govindghat to Ghangaria: ₹2,780Ghangaria to Govindghat: ₹2,780Note that these rates do not include GST or the IRCTC convenience fee, which are charged separately numbers
For any queries or issues related to the Char Dham Yatra (available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and GMVN hotel bookings, you can contact the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board:0135-25598980135-25526280135-25526270135-2552626For office-related inquiries regarding the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, you can reach them at:0135-2741600For general inquiries and online prasad services, you can call:+91-7302257116For pilgrims' help at Shri Kedarnath Temple, the contact number is:+91-8534001008For pilgrims' help at Shri Badrinath Temple, the contact number is:+91-8979001008For online services or international pilgrims' help, you can reach:+91-7060728843(With inputs from ANI)
