(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF PODCASTS

The World Economic Outlook is more than projected growth rates. The research behind those projections tells the story of how 190 countries, slowly but steadily, found their way through the fog of the past few years to emerge a testament to the resilience of the global economy.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas is IMF Chief Economist and brings together the multitude of analytics, data and insight that provide the signposts. In this podcast , Gourinchas says while the fears of a global recession have not materialized, the path ahead is not without obstacles.

Read the Transcript and the blog .

The post The Global Outlook: Steady but slow appeared first on Caribbean News Global .