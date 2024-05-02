Battery Stocks In Play - Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) Soars On Smartphone Deal

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for - Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX ), a global high-performance battery company, is realizing big gains in today's trading session following news of a smartphone deal.

The stock is trading at $9.32, gaining $2.81, up over 43%, with a high of $9.38.

Enovix announced after market yesterday that it has reached a development agreement with one of the top five smartphone OEMs in the world by unit volume.

"We are thrilled to announce we have advanced our engagement further with one of our top customers by reaching a formal development agreement, underscoring the value and competitive advantage our silicon batteries can provide to the next generation of smartphones, beginning with EX-1M," said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO, Enovix. "Smartphone battery requirements are incredibly rigorous and set the standard for consumer electronics more broadly. Our goal is to provide our customers with a leading-edge battery that will enable demanding AI applications without compromising battery life."

Enovix has begun manufacturing its EX-1M battery cells based on smartphone customer specifications and is on track to deliver first samples in the second quarter of 2024. High volume production will take place at the company's Fab2 facility in Penang, Malaysia.

