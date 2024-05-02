Doordash And Wing Launch Drone Delivery Test In The US Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) DoorDash and Wing have launched their drone delivery partnership in the US, starting in Christiansburg, Virginia.

Select local consumers will be able to order eligible menu items from Wendy's – the pilot's first restaurant partner – through the DoorDash marketplace and have them delivered via drone.

This follows the drone delivery pilot program that DoorDash and Wing launched in Australia in 2022 and has since expanded to three locations in Queensland with over 60 participating merchants, marking the first time that Wing integrated its drone delivery service within another marketplace.

Harrison Shih, senior director of DoorDash Labs, says:“We are excited to expand our partnership with Wing in the U.S. to integrate drone delivery into DoorDash's ecosystem.

“At DoorDash, we are committed to advancing last-mile logistics by building a multi-modal delivery platform that serves all sides of our marketplace.

