Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Featured In New To The Street Episode Airing Tonight

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, is featured in episode 571 of New to the Street TV. The episode is scheduled to air tonight at 9:30 p.m. PT on Bloomberg TV. During the episode, the“Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack”segment features Sekur Private Data CEO Alain Ghiai, an internet privacy expert. Ghiai and TV host/multimedia journalist Ana Berry discussed a recent cybersecurity data breach at a
major U.S. collections agency that resulted in more than two million account records with names, social security numbers and other private details being stolen by hackers. Ghiai thinks the hackers entered the collection agent's server through email; he noted that many organizations and businesses use legacy technology platforms that are
vulnerable to cybersecurity issues. Maintaining a secure email platform is key to security, Ghiai stated, explaining that Sekur Private Data's SekurSend/SekurReply
is a subscription-based,
closed-loop, encrypted
email
platform
that significantly reduces the chances of being hacked. He went on to note that combining SekurMail with the company's
SekurVPN
services has end users appearing in Switzerland, masking a subscriber's internet footprint because IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws. The company operates its internet platforms and security businesses under Switzerland's extremely tough privacy laws, and Sekur owns and controls its Swiss base servers; the company also never sells data, never mines data, never asks for phone numbers, never uses third-party providers and never tracks internet traffic.
About Sekur Private Data Ltd.
Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website as well as through approved distributors and telecommunications companies around the world. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
