Investornewsbreaks Venhub Files Patent In 'Landmark Achievement' Marking New Era Of Functionality, Versatility

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) VenHub, a division of Autonomous Solutions Inc., has filed a patent for its Expandable Structure Smart Units. The company called the filing a“landmark achievement in innovation” and noted that the versatile and adaptable technology used by the units establishes new standards in retail and expandable structures. According to the announcement, the proprietary new units“redefine deployable spaces with cutting-edge technology.” The units are equipped with advanced hydraulic systems for expansion and locking, and serve a broad array of retail environments, including mobile and fixed retail setups, shopping centers, lockers, mobile distribution centers, pharmaceutical centers, and e-commerce sales and distribution centers; the units can even be used in temporary hospitals, battlefield structures, and emergency and catastrophe locations. Features of the units include hydraulic inner wall expansion, structural locking mechanism and enhanced mobility.“This patent marks a significant advancement in our pursuit of innovative solutions,” said VenHub CEO Shahan Ohanessian in the press release.“Our Expandable Structure Smart Units herald a new era of functionality and versatility. With this breakthrough, we are elevating the standards of efficiency and adaptability in the industry, providing robust and rapidly deployable solutions for both every-day and critical needs.”

To view the full press release, visit

About VenHub



VenHub continues to lead in retail innovation, merging state-of-the-art technology with the practical aspects of traditional retail environments. Operating under Autonomous Solutions Inc., VenHub's smart solutions address the evolving needs of modern consumers with 24/7 autonomous functionality.

