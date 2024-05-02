WHC Seeking Members For New Executive Advisory Committee

(MENAFN- 3BL) BETHESDA, Md., May 2, 2024 /3BL/ – WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) is seeking nominations for its newly created WHC Executive Advisory Committee (EAC). Members of the EAC will shape the future of WHC Conservation Certification®, the world's only voluntary sustainability standard for broad-based biodiversity enhancement and conservation education activities on corporate landholdings.

As the pace of change at the nexus of biodiversity and business continues rapidly, WHC is taking steps to ensure the Certification standard remains a hallmark for quality habitat for wildlife, conservation education and community outreach initiatives. The EAC will provide direction, governance and oversight to ensure WHC Certification operates cohesively toward its intended goals. In addition to contributing to the advancement of WHC Certification, the EAC will also offer technical expertise, evaluate proposed changes to the current Certification system and ensure that changes are consistent with global business standards and contemporary conservation objectives.

WHC is seeking a group of esteemed experts from diverse backgrounds to be appointed to the Committee. Potential EAC members should have extensive experience with business and biodiversity initiatives; nature-based NGOs; ESG rating organizations; academics engaged in conservation science; or representatives from the private, public and financial sectors.

Members will be expected to participate in the deliberations of the EAC and establish policies and procedures for efficient operation of the EAC. All engagement is voluntary, and the expected hourly involvement per year will be determined at the first meetings of the EAC.

Nominations are open until June 30, 2024, with the first online meeting to be held in September. Learn more about the expectations and submit a nomination here .

About WHC:

WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) has been working at the nexus of business and biodiversity for 35 years and is the only international NGO focused exclusively on enabling private sector action for nature. WHC builds strategies and frameworks for companies to integrate nature with climate, equity and engagement to support sustainable ecosystems and healthy communities. WHC's corporate members represent some of the leading national and multinational corporations. WHC-certified programs can be found in 19 countries and 48 U.S. states. Learn more at .