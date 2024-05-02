Bonnell Aluminum Commenting On Preliminary Dumping Determinations

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEWNAN, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bonnell Aluminum, a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG), is pleased with the U.S. Department of Commerce's ruling to institute preliminary dumping duties on unfairly traded imports of aluminum extrusions.
About Bonnell Aluminum
Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). The Company is a leading manufacturer of custom-fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions serving the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and distribution markets. Branded product lines include TSLOTS by Bonnell Aluminum and Futura Transitions by Bonnell Aluminum. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in Newnan GA, Carthage TN, Niles MI, Elkhart IN, and Clearfield, UT.
