               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bonnell Aluminum Commenting On Preliminary Dumping Determinations


5/2/2024 10:15:39 PM

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEWNAN, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bonnell Aluminum, a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG), is pleased with the U.S. Department of Commerce's ruling to institute preliminary dumping duties on unfairly traded imports of aluminum extrusions.


Additional details are available in the May 2, 2024, press release by The U.S. Aluminum Extruders Coalition:

Read the full press release >>

About Bonnell Aluminum

Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). The Company is a leading manufacturer of custom-fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions serving the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and distribution markets. Branded product lines include TSLOTS by Bonnell Aluminum and Futura Transitions by Bonnell Aluminum. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in Newnan GA, Carthage TN, Niles MI, Elkhart IN, and Clearfield, UT.

For additional information about Bonnell Aluminum, please visit

Contacts

Guy Charpentier

Division Marketing Director

Email: ...

The post Bonnell Aluminum Commenting on Preliminary Dumping Determinations appeared first on Caribbean News Global .

MENAFN02052024000232011072ID1108169015


Caribbean News Global

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search