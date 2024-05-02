Forum Energy Technologies Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Benefits From Variperm Acquisition



Revenue: $202 million, 9% sequential increase

Orders: $204 million and book-to-bill ratio of 101%

Net loss: $10 million and diluted EPS of $0.85

Adjusted EBITDA: $26 million, 69% sequential increase

Operating cash flow and free cash flow: $5 million and $2 million, respectively Reaffirms full year 2024 guidance: $100 to $120 million in EBITDA and $40 to $60 million in free cash flow

First quarter 2024 special items, on a pre-tax basis, included $6 million of transaction expenses related to the Variperm acquisition, $2 million of restructuring and other costs, and $1 million of foreign exchange loss. Excluding special items of $0.73 per diluted share, the quarter's adjusted net loss was $0.12 per diluted share compared to the fourth quarter 2023 adjusted net loss of $0.39 per diluted share. See Tables 1-3 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

In the first quarter 2024, following the Variperm acquisition, we aligned our reportable segments with business activity drivers, our customer base, and the manner in which we review and evaluate operating performance. FET now operates in the following two reportable segments: (1) Drilling and Completions and (2) Artificial Lift and Downhole. Please see the attached supplemental schedules for the product lines making up each segment. Our historical results of operations were recast retrospectively to reflect these changes in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Neal Lux, President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked,“This quarter our financial results demonstrate Variperm's transformational impact. Sequentially, we grew revenue 9%, increased EBITDA 69% and expanded EBITDA margins by 460 basis points.

“The integration of Variperm is going well. Variperm's first quarter results were generally in line with our expectations, but slightly lower than the historical run rate. As outlined in February, we forecast a softer Canadian market in the first half of 2024, driven by uncertainty with the Trans Mountain Express pipeline and seasonal break up. However, we anticipate stronger oil sands activity in the back half of the year.

“We increased free cash flow by $26 million on a year-over-year basis through Variperm's contribution and working capital management. Generating free cash flow remains a top priority. In addition to reducing net leverage, it provides flexibility to evaluate further growth options and return cash to shareholders.

“Our 2024 market outlook remains unchanged. Therefore, we reaffirm our full year 2024 guidance of $100 to $120 million in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow between $40 and $60 million. We anticipate second quarter adjusted EBITDA in the range of $24 to $28 million, with flat U.S. and international market activity, and lower Canadian demand due to the seasonal impact of break up.”

Segment Results (unless otherwise noted, comparisons are first quarter 2024 versus fourth quarter 2023)

Drilling and Completions segment revenue was $119 million, a 6% decrease, primarily related to two ROV projects completed in the fourth quarter 2023, lower demand for drilling capital equipment, and decreased international coiled tubing sales. However, sales for stimulation-related capital equipment, treating iron, and wireline cables increased during the quarter. Orders were $117 million, a 2% increase, primarily due to drilling and hydraulic fracturing demand. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $14 million, a 13% increase, resulting from favorable product mix. The Drilling and Completions segment operations focus primarily on capital equipment and consumable products for global drilling operations, subsea, coiled tubing, wireline, and stimulation markets.

Artificial Lift and Downhole segment revenue was $83 million, a 42% increase, related to revenue contributed from the acquired Variperm business and an increase in artificial lift and casing equipment sales, partially offset by a decline in sales of our processing equipment and valve products. Orders were $88 million, a 89% increase, primarily related to the addition of Variperm and increased production equipment bookings. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million, a 107% increase, mainly due to revenue contributed from the acquired Variperm business. The Artificial Lift and Downhole segment engineers, manufactures, and supplies products for well construction, artificial lift, and oil and natural gas processing.

FET (Forum Energy Technologies) is a global manufacturing company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. With headquarters located in Houston, Texas, FET provides value added solutions aimed at improving the safety, efficiency, and environmental impact of our customers' operations. For more information, please visit .

